Rufus is looking for his forever home

Cameron Lindsey introduces Rufus as this week's POTW from Animal Services.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We joined Wichita Falls Animal Services to meet this week’s pet of the week, Rufus!

Rufus is a 3-year-old, pit-mix who loves to play and cuddle.

First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lidney said Rufus is a sweet dog who was very calm during the entire interview!

To adopt Rufus from Animal Services, interested pet owners must be at least 18 and meet all the requirements on Animal Services’ website.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, beginning vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative. Adopters will have to pre-pay for an animal’s spay or neuter.

