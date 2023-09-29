Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Second suspect in the murder of Carolyn High convicted

Second suspect in the murder of Carolyn High convicted of murder
Second suspect in the murder of Carolyn High convicted of murder(KAUZ/Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Shaundre D’yon Ransom was convicted of murder on Friday, Sept. 29 in the murder of Carolyn High.

This comes after Zaeveion Denson was found guilty of capital murder by a jury on Aug. 15.

Denson and Ransom were accused of murdering Carolyn High in a 2020 robbery gone wrong.

When High resisted Denson and Ransom’s attempts to rob her, she was shot by the two men.

Both fled the scene afterward, taking her purse with them.

Ransom testified during Denson’s murder trial and claimed Denson was the one who pulled the trigger.

Ransom’s girlfriend testified that Ransom and Denson returned to her apartment and confessed their crime following High’s murder.

Ransom has been charged with 40 years in jail, with more than three and a half years or jail credit.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

.
Rufus is looking for his forever home
Midwestern State University's Music Series at Akin will open its 13th season with the Nakamatsu...
Akin music series returns for 13th season
The Carlson Law Firm is looking for nominations for its annual Christmas giveaway.
Carlson Law Firm seeking nominations for annual Christmas giveaway
The "Better Together" mural in downtown Wichita Falls is a finalist for a awards sponsored by...
WF mural nominated for Texas Downtown Association award