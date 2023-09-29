Second suspect in the murder of Carolyn High convicted

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Shaundre D’yon Ransom was convicted of murder on Friday, Sept. 29 in the murder of Carolyn High.

This comes after Zaeveion Denson was found guilty of capital murder by a jury on Aug. 15.

Denson and Ransom were accused of murdering Carolyn High in a 2020 robbery gone wrong.

When High resisted Denson and Ransom’s attempts to rob her, she was shot by the two men.

Both fled the scene afterward, taking her purse with them.

Ransom testified during Denson’s murder trial and claimed Denson was the one who pulled the trigger.

Ransom’s girlfriend testified that Ransom and Denson returned to her apartment and confessed their crime following High’s murder.

Ransom has been charged with 40 years in jail, with more than three and a half years or jail credit.

