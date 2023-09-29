State Fair opening day 9/29 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be another nice and warmer day. We will see temperatures soar into the upper 90s today as the high. We will be a couple of degrees warmer than we saw the last two days as we will see a high of 97. We will see gusty winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 66 degrees. We will have mostly sunny skies and will remain dry throughout the day. Overall, temperatures will be nice and pleasant heading into the weekend. Temperatures will also be nice and warm in Dallas today for the state fair of Texas. The high will be 97 degrees as well.

Heading into Saturday temperatures will warm up to the upper 90s. We will see an afternoon high of 96 degrees with an overnight low of 66 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with gusty winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day.

Sunday will be a warm day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 94 degrees with an overnight low of 68 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the southeast at 15-20 mph. We will stay dry.

For Monday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will remain the same. We will see a high of a nice 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Gusty Winds will be blowing from the south at 20 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Tuesday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 90 with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday, we will remain cooler in the upper 80s. We will see a high of 85 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the south at 20-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees. We will also have a chance for thunderstorms heading into the evening hours.

Thursday, we will see a high of 83 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

