Warm and Breezy Weekend Before Changes Next Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds will increase this weekend as a slow, but strong moving storm system parks across the western U.S. Temperatures will remain hot with most highs in the middle 90s. Any rain this weekend will be west of us. The western storm system finally moves east toward the early and middle parts of next week, bringing at least some rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler weather also settling in!

