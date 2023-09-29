Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF mural nominated for Texas Downtown Association award

The "Better Together" mural in downtown Wichita Falls is a finalist for a awards sponsored by...
The "Better Together" mural in downtown Wichita Falls is a finalist for a awards sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association.(Downtown Wichita Falls Development)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A downtown mural featuring various animals working together to hang the moon has been selected as a finalist for a Texas Downtown Associated award for Best Public Improvement for a town with a population greater than 50,000 residents.

The “Better Together” mural is located on an empty parking garage in downtown Wichita Falls and was commissioned following the COVID-19 pandemic as a testament to Wichita Falls’ long-standing tradition of coming together during difficult times. The mural included cooperation from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, the City of Wichita Falls, the National Endowment for the Arts, MSU Texas, and the Type B Sales Tax Corporation.

Ann Arnold-Ogden, Executive director of the WF Alliance, said the mural symbolizes the community’s unity and ability to emerge stronger after a challenge.

Since becoming a finalist, the mural will face a People’s Choice vote from noon on Sept. 29. to noon on Oct. 6. People can vote for their favorite artworks on Facebook by clicking “like” or “love” underneath the pinned photos of the art they think should win.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Midwestern State University's Music Series at Akin will open its 13th season with the Nakamatsu...
Akin music series returns for 13th season
Jacelyn Lassiter and Jean Hall discuss an upcoming dino-themed 5K fun run for Big Brothers Big...
BBBS to host dino-themed 5K fun run
Four Stars Auto Ranch hosts luncheon celebrating breast cancer warriors
Four Stars Auto Ranch hosts luncheon celebrating breast cancer warriors
Area schools participate in ‘See You At The Pole’