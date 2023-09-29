WFPD arrests one after shots fired

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD released a statement at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 regarding the shooting at the Country Park Apartments earlier this afternoon.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers arrived at the apartments after receiving a call about a disturbance nearby. They received a description of their suspect and found someone matching it upon arriving at the scene. The suspect reportedly ran from police but was eventually apprehended.

The suspect, 24-year-old Charles Clemons, was arrested for evading arrest or detention.

WFPD canvassed the crime scene and discovered evidence of a shooting. They spoke to two female victims, who said Clemons jumped from their upstairs apartment balcony and fired shots at them with a black handgun. Then, he re-entered the apartment, grabbed his two-year-old child, and left again. Other witnesses confirmed the victims’ story.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the disturbance. The police say no one was injured, and the child was found and will be released to a guardian after a CPS investigation.

Police did not find Clemons’ handgun at the scene.

WFPD transported Clemons to jail and charged him with abandoning or endangering a child, evading arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault. There is currently no bond information.

