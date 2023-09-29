WFPD investigating death of three-month-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a three-month-old boy.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the infant was sleeping with an adult family member.

The family member woke up and discovered the infant was unresponsive.

WFPD said this happened at around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning on the 1300 block of 34th Street.

The child’s body has been sent for an autopsy, as the investigation continues.

Sgt. Eipper said he does not anticipate any charges being filed at this time.

