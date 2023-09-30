Couple More Warm Days Before a Pattern Change

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures across Texoma are topping out in the mid 90s today. It’s not only been warm today, but it has also been dry. Luckily, there is a slight breeze in some parts of Texoma today. I know we are tired of the unseasonably warm weather we’ve been dealing with, but luckily change is on the way. However, before change can arrive, we have to push through a few more unseasonably warm days. Temperatures for the next few days will be in the low 90s. The nights however are cool as temperatures drop into the mid 60s for the next few nights - including tonight! Starting Wednesday, we see a change in the weather pattern! A cold front will sweep across Texoma on Wednesday and along with it will be a very healthy rain chance that looks to bring heavy rain for much of Texoma. Before the front arrives though, we do see the chance for some isolated storms Tuesday evening. The cold front looks to depart Texoma as we head into Thursday, but some lingering showers are possible. Once the cold front departs, Texoma will be left with high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.