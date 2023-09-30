Crime of the Week: Sun Valley shooting suspect arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An argument through text ended with one woman shot and another on the run. According to the police, the suspect fled to Oklahoma where she was caught. We are revisiting the Sun Valley Apartment shooting for our Crime of the Week.

So our patrol officers were dispatched to the Sun Valley apartments on August 29th at about 11:45 pm in reference to a shooting victim,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot once in the shoulder. and the suspect 33-year-old Arkyshia Jones, was nowhere to be found.

“The victim and Arkyshia Jones had been arguing over the phone that carried over to outside between the apartment and the breezeway where the two witnesses both saw Arkyshia Jones produce a weapon and fire it and shoot the victim,”

Jones then went back to her home before quickly leaving the scene and was picked up a few days later in Oklahoma City on an aggravated assault warrant.

Once she was in the custody of the Oklahoma City Police Department, they started to process her when she had to be transported to the hospital after she started to complain that she didn’t feel well.

“She told them that she was sick or felt bad so they took her to the hospital, the hospital admitted her her health was evidently that serious so they had to un-arrest her and place the warrant back into the system and the agreement is the hospital would call the police department there in Oklahoma City when she is about to be released,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Sgt. Eipper told News Channel 6 he wants to commend the witnesses for having the courage to step forward and identify the suspect and says citizens working with law enforcement in situations like this is what helps keep our city safe.

