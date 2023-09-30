Email City Guide
Shannon Wells sentenced for child sex crimes

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury has convicted Shannon Lee Wells for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a minor.

He was sentenced to 40 years in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The victim of the crime testified in court about the prolonged sexual abuse committed against her by Wells and his romantic partner Casey Chapman in 2018.

