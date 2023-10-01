Email City Guide
Seasonable Weather Almost Here!

Low 80s and rain chances knocking on the door
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today we are a little bit cooler than yesterday, but only by a degree or two. Most of Texoma is sitting around 90 degrees. Some places are sitting a few degrees above 90, some places are sitting a few degrees below 90. Regardlesss, it’s still an unseasonably warm day today. Temperatures tonight will be similar to yesterday as overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be rather identical to today with temperatures around 90 degrees. However, Tuesday does have the chance for some isolated thunderstorms in the evening hours - primarily in west Texoma. The best rain chances come Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through Texoma and brings good, widespread rain. Not only are there good rain chances, but there’s also the cool down that comes with the front as temperatures look to drop into the low 80s, BUT Wednesday could feature a daytime high where some places don’t even reach 80. After the rain chances, we look to maintain a seasonable pattern with temperatures in the low 80s for highs.

