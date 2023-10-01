WFPD holds first motorcycle training academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To fight against and reduce deadly motorcycle wrecks, the Wichita Falls Police Department held their first motorcycle training academy.

The event was free of charge; motorcycle riders got to see how the WFPD trains their traffic officers, and take a shot at the course they go through on a regular basis.

“I think it’s been going great everything out here today and the guys that are put in for the class are really enjoying it, they’re telling us how much they’re gaining from this, so that’s very good feedback from them. I think that we’re going to try to continue this and hopefully do this annually for the citizens,” Sergeant of the WFPD Traffic unit, TJ Vanderburg said.

The goal of the event is to promote safe motorcycle riding practices, and improve the rider’s skills to help prevent deadly motorcycle wrecks.

“You know this was an idea that we presented to administration, they thought it was a great idea due to the fatalities that we have had in the recent past. We do think that this can really decrease those kinds of situations in the future, but I do feel blessed to be a part of it,” Sgt. Vanderburg said.

Even experienced riders that showed up were able to learn something new, and the officers of the traffic unit were there every step of the way to help them improve.

“There’s some good riders in here already, there’s some guys that are really needing the help, and we’re really doing a great job,” said Sgt. Vanderburg. “Our guys are doing a great job with helping them with their skill sets.”

Sgt. Vanderburg hopes they can continue to hold this event annually to help ensure we can prevent deadly motorcycle wrecks and promote safety on our streets.

