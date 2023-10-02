Email City Guide
BIG Changes on the Way

A fall forecast shows up later in the week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big changes are almost here. They get started on Tuesday with some storm chances by the afternoon and at night. Some of these could be a bit strong, especially across the western half of the area. The main threats will be wind/hail. These storms will move east and weaken some at night. Another round of storms impacts the area Wednesday night, when a strong front comes crashing through. Some of these could produce some good rainfall. Temperatures will remain warm in the 90s on Tuesday, but cool into the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Some lows later this week could drop into the 40s! So finally, a fall forecast!

