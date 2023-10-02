BIG Changes on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big changes are almost here. They get started on Tuesday with some storm chances by the afternoon and at night. Some of these could be a bit strong, especially across the western half of the area. The main threats will be wind/hail. These storms will move east and weaken some at night. Another round of storms impacts the area Wednesday night, when a strong front comes crashing through. Some of these could produce some good rainfall. Temperatures will remain warm in the 90s on Tuesday, but cool into the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Some lows later this week could drop into the 40s! So finally, a fall forecast!

