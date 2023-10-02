Clay County author publishes book to encourage bonding time

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One MSU graduate and Clay County mother decided to become an author after turning a game she plays with her son into a published book.

Effie Davis, mother to 3-year-old Emmett Davis has been playing an imagination game since Emmett was a baby. The game led Effie to publish her first children’s book There’s an Elephant in the Bathroom. The book focuses on Emmett and his dog Addie searching the house for the elephant before Emmett’s dad wakes up. Effie wants parents to continue to use their imagination with their kids to bond with them.

“I really hope that families reading it to their kids can get that spark back in them because as we age, as we get older into adulthood life tends to get in our way of play and this book just brings about that family bonding,” said Effie.

It took Effie a year to complete the book from start to finish.

To purchase the book, click here.

