Fall and Halloween events in the Texoma area
TEXOMA (KAUZ) - As Halloween approaches, Texoma residents look for scary and not-so-scary fall festivities to welcome cooler temperatures, changing leaves, and sweet treats. Below is a list of some of the Texoma fall festivities throughout October to satisfy pumpkin cravings and fall frights.
All the links below lead to Facebook Event Pages, where more information about times, locations, dates, or ticket prices is available.
Wichita Co., Texas
Wichita Falls offers dozens of fall and Halloween events from local businesses to bring on fall chills and thrills. Ranging from children’s activities to live pub music and haunted houses, there is something available for everyone.
- CrashWorks STEAM Mommy & Me Halloween: Crashworks STEAM invites children and their guardians to engage in sensory play by exploring pumpkin guts. Tickets are $7 for nonmembers, and adults are free.
- October After Hours Art Walk: Shop from local vendors and artists with October’s art walk in Downtown Wichita Falls. The event is free and features kid’s activities and giveaways.
- Halloween Party with Iron Horse Pub: Iron Horse Pub presents Man the Machine with a special guest, Dirt, for this year’s Halloween party. They will also have a costume contest and prizes! Tickets are available in advance or at the door.
- Not-So-Scary Halloween at RBNC: Riverbend Nature Center invites everyone to join them for their 17th annual Not-So-Scary Halloween, featuring crafts, a costume contest, a candy walk, a DJ, games, and more. Their butterfly conservatory will also be open for the public to enjoy. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children, and admission is free for RBNC members.
- Heritage Church’s “Light the Night!” event: Heritage Church’s 17th annual community fall festival will take place on Oct. 31 at its Southwest Pkwy location. “Light the Night!” is a free, family-friendly Halloween event of games, entertainment, and door prizes. For more information, contact Heritage Church at 940-767-5333.
- The Running Dead WF: Withershins Menagerie presents an obstacle course with a zombie around every corner. Use your wits to survive and race to the finish line. The event also features children’s activities, live music, and candy. Accessible to the public.
- Halloween painting session at Jason’s Deli: Reserve your seat to paint a “Frankenstein and Mummy gnome” canvas with Jason’s Deli, hosted by Everyday Monet.
- Haunting at the Falls Asylum: A weekly haunted house hosted by Base Camp Lindsey, featuring a fear challenge course. The event begins Friday, Oct. 6.
- October “Design with Me” class: Hosted by 9th Street Nutrition and Bebb’s Flowers, this flower-arranging class will introduce arranging flowers, flower names, and the skills florists use to make arrangements. Attendees can take their bouquets home with them.
- A NOT-too-scary Party in the Park: Parents can bring their children (6th grade or younger) to the Permian Park in Burkburnett for trick-or-treating, photo-ops, face painting, and a cookie walk. The Burkburnett Library hosts the event.
- Halloween in the Park: Get ready for a spooktacular time at Halloween in the Park, presented by the City of Wichita Falls Recreation Department! Celebrate Halloween with costumes, candy, carnival games, a bounce house, and more! Registration for the costume contest begins at 5 p.m., and judging starts at 6 p.m.
- Emmanuel Baptist Church WF Fall Festival: A free-to-the-public event featuring games, a bounce house, and candy. There will be a concert by Christian county recording artist Freddy Redmon at 6 p.m.
- MSU Texas Trunk or Treat: Join Midwestern Stae University for a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
- Halloween vendor parking lot pop-up: A Halloween-themed vendor party hosted by The Go2Girl featuring local businesses and candy for children.
- Paramount Real Estate Trunk or Treat: A trunk or treat and costume contest for children under 12.
- October Haunted Social: Join Sheppard Spouses Club at the Wind Creek Village for a frightly fun night, where they will serve witches’ brew and dead man’s delight and play creepy games with spook-tackular gifts from beyond the grave.
- Bowman VFD Truck or Treat: Bowman’s Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Truck or Treat, featuring candy, pumpkin carving, games, prizes, and a bounce house.
Wise Co., Texas
- “It’s Fall, Y’all” Family Dance: Please join us for our IT’S FALL, Y’ALL! family contra dance with dance callers WES AND RACHEL HURD! Tickets are $8/ per person or $40 per family (single household).
- Wise County Public Safety Fall Festival: A public safety event hosted by the Wise County Sheriff’s Department at the Wise County Fairgrounds.
- Fall Fair at CrossRoads Church: The church will have lots of fun activities like trunk-or-treating, carnival rides, live music, food trucks, and a hayride! Bring a friend, tell your neighbor, and make sure to round up your whole family for this community-wide event. Everyone is invited, and they can’t wait to see y’all there!
Stephens Co., Okla.
- Chisolm Mall Fall Fest: An event for the whole family! There will be shopping, games, on-site dining options, and tons of opportunities to connect to people and organizations in our community. Dozens of local vendors selling items from tumblers, t-shirts, artwork, handmade items, body care, and more! You’ll also have tons of shopping options with the mall’s tenants, who have their doors open for the event! Thrift stores, gift spots, a gaming house, a music shop and more!
- Boo Review 2023: Duncan’s annual Boo Review will feature a kid’s costume contest and local businesses handing out candy.
- Fall Ball: An open Masquerade Ball hosted by Merlin’s Magic Market.
Comanche Co., Okla.
- Trunk’n Scary Paint and Sip: An instructor-led step-by-step paint class with all tools and canvases provided. Learn to paint a truck sitting in a spooky graveyard lit by the full moon.
- Fire Cider DIY: Join Let It Be Chiropractic in making an immunity booster for the winter months. Tickets are $25 to cover the cost of supplies.
- Boo-a-palooza: A Halloween storytime for babies and young children under 6. The event will also feature a costume contest, treats, and music.
- Fort Sill’s Basement of Terror: A weekend haunted house with eight rooms of terror and scare zones. Tickets are $10 per person, and an adult must accompany children under 16.
- Oktoberfest and Oktoberfest Volksmarch: Join Fort Sill Family and MWR for Oktoberfest, beginning Oct. 6. Oktoberfest celebrates German culture with authentic food and drinks and will also feature children’s activities and live music. The Volksmarch is a one-mile walk or a 5K that begins on Oct. 7.
Jefferson Co., Okla.
- Trunk or Treat on Main Street Waurika: Take your children trick-or-treating on Main Street Waurika, hosted by Waurika EMS.
This article is not meant to be a comprehensive list of fall or Halloween events available in Texoma.
Let our newsroom know about events if you do not see them here.
