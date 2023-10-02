Fall and Halloween events in the Texoma area

TEXOMA (KAUZ) - As Halloween approaches, Texoma residents look for scary and not-so-scary fall festivities to welcome cooler temperatures, changing leaves, and sweet treats. Below is a list of some of the Texoma fall festivities throughout October to satisfy pumpkin cravings and fall frights.

All the links below lead to Facebook Event Pages, where more information about times, locations, dates, or ticket prices is available.

Wichita Co., Texas

Wichita Falls offers dozens of fall and Halloween events from local businesses to bring on fall chills and thrills. Ranging from children’s activities to live pub music and haunted houses, there is something available for everyone.

Wise Co., Texas

Stephens Co., Okla.

Chisolm Mall Fall Fest : An event for the whole family! There will be shopping, games, on-site dining options, and tons of opportunities to connect to people and organizations in our community. Dozens of local vendors selling items from tumblers, t-shirts, artwork, handmade items, body care, and more! You’ll also have tons of shopping options with the mall’s tenants, who have their doors open for the event! Thrift stores, gift spots, a gaming house, a music shop and more!

Boo Review 2023 : Duncan’s annual Boo Review will feature a kid’s costume contest and local businesses handing out candy.

Fall Ball : An open Masquerade Ball hosted by Merlin’s Magic Market.

Comanche Co., Okla.

Jefferson Co., Okla.

Trunk or Treat on Main Street Waurika : Take your children trick-or-treating on Main Street Waurika, hosted by Waurika EMS.

This article is not meant to be a comprehensive list of fall or Halloween events available in Texoma.

