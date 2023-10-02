Fall like weather returns this week? 10/2 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be another nice and warmer day. We will see temperatures soar into the low 90s today as the high. We will be a couple of degrees warmer than we saw the last two days as we will see a high of 92. We will see calm winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 66 degrees. We will have mostly cloudy skies and will remain dry throughout the day. Overall, temperatures will be nice and pleasant for the start of your week.

Heading into Tuesday temperatures will remain in the low 90s. We will see an afternoon high of 93 degrees with an overnight low of 67 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the south at 10-20 mph. There will be a chance for an isolated shower but for the most part we will remain dry throughout the day.

Wednesday will be a cooler day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 88 degrees with an overnight low of 62 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will see widespread and good rain throughout the afternoon hours, into early parts of Thursday.

For Thursday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will become even cooler.. We will see a high of a nice 79 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Gusty Winds will be blowing from the north at 20 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Friday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 78 with winds blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 53 degrees.

Saturday, we will remain cooler in the upper 70s. We will see a high of 76 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 53 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 80 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 55 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

