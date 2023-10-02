Hometown Pride Tour: Boomtown Blowout Bike Ride

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Kristina Pindell with the Burkburnet Chamber of Commerce joined us in the studio to talk about their annual family-friendly bike ride.

The Boomtown Blowout Bike Ride is the 3rd Annual Family Friendly Bike Ride in conjunction with the city’s Friendship Festival.

The bike riding event will be held on Saturday, October 7.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will start and end at the Burkburnett High School Bus Drop, located at 109 W Kramer Rd, in Burkburnett.

Admission for single riders will be $30 and The City of Burkburett is also offering a bundle for six riders for $100.

Pindell said children five years or younger will be able to ride for free.

Part of the proceeds from this ride will help to provide funding for scholarships given annually to Burkburnett ISD graduates.

Other than the bike ride, the event will feature vendor booths, a community-wide paint-by-numbers mural, and food trucks.

More information on the bike ride can be found here and those interested in participating can find that form here.

