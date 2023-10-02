Know the candidate: Carol Murray

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election season has rolled around once again and there are several positions on the ballot, including the next mayor of Wichita Falls.

Carol Murray is one of four candidates to throw her hat in the ring to take her chance at being Mayor.

With 40 years in market research, taxes, and entrepreneurship, as well as a Bachelor’s of applied arts and sciences from UNT, Murray believes she is the best candidate.

“I grew up in a household my dad was a roofing contractor, and my mom was a homemaker. My, I had four siblings, I was the oldest girl so I had to be the responsible one,” Murray said.

Murray said she’s also close to earning a Master’s degree in public administration, with just a few courses to go, and she’s ready to give back to the community that welcomed her with open arms 15 years ago.

“I am at a point in my life where I want to give back to the community. I feel like the community’s been really wonderful to me, very supportive of my family and my businesses, and I am ready to serve the people,” Murray said.

One issue Murray has decided to take on if she’s elected, is helping Wichita Falls rebrand itself by identifying what makes our city unique.

“I think one of the issue here is that our city is suffering from an identity crisis, and that’s another reason why it’s not growing,” said Murray. “When you think of other cities you can think of why you think of them.”

Murray said she wants to make Wichita Falls the most business friendly community around, and aims to provide support to small business.

“Most of our business here is small business, and that’s why we need to grow that small business and we need to provide a mentorship program, which I plan to do, and that’s what will grow Wichita Falls from within,” Murray said.

