Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Red River Valley Museum to host Youth Art Show

By Brayel Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Mother Nature will come alive in various paintings and sculptures at Vernon’s Third Annual Youth Art Show.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 28, art lovers can visit the Red River Valley Museum Youth Art Gallery to see young artists’ gallery submissions. This year’s theme is ‘Diversity In Nature,’ and features pieces with plenty of dimension, color, or nature elements within the art, such as flower petals or tree branches.

The artists shared that they are excited to share their creativity with everyone who comes to view the art. The gallery features more than 40 artists from ages 5 to 17. Artist Ian Heatly, 10, said seeing the diverse creativity was amazing.

“We’ve got some really talented kids who put their all into their artwork and have been working on their entries for months,” Marketing and Programs Director Copper Alexander shared. “We’re really excited to show those off.”

Alexander said the art pieces feature landscapes, plants, people, or animals, though there are some “odd ones out.”

The artists hope to inspire you as much as they’ve inspired each other.

“It makes me really want to push to try something new or to get my details better,” artist Maya Heatley,15, said.

For some, it only took a moment to figure out what they wanted to create, but the process works differently for others. Ian Heatly shared that it took him several days to figure out what to draw, and Faith Hague, 15, said adding texture to a canvas makes it easier to work on.

No matter the message or style of the artist, mastering patience is vital. Garrett Munson, 16, explained how he had to pay close attention to specific details about the moon to finish his artwork.

Alexander said she is happy to see the artists’ skills progress yearly.

”Just a couple of the artists have entered year after year,” she said. “It has been so fun to see them grow as an artist, change their skill set, and change the mediums they use.“

There will be an award presentation on the final day where artists can win various cash prizes, including the big prize of $150.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Clay County
Clay County author publishes book to encourage bonding time
WFPD and WCSO to hold National Night Out events
WCSO and WFPD to hold National Night Out events
Meeting Mayoral candidate Carol Murray
Know the candidate: Carol Murray for Wichita Falls Mayor
.
THHSC to update North Texas State Hospital facilities