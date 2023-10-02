Red River Valley Museum to host Youth Art Show

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Mother Nature will come alive in various paintings and sculptures at Vernon’s Third Annual Youth Art Show.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 28, art lovers can visit the Red River Valley Museum Youth Art Gallery to see young artists’ gallery submissions. This year’s theme is ‘Diversity In Nature,’ and features pieces with plenty of dimension, color, or nature elements within the art, such as flower petals or tree branches.

The artists shared that they are excited to share their creativity with everyone who comes to view the art. The gallery features more than 40 artists from ages 5 to 17. Artist Ian Heatly, 10, said seeing the diverse creativity was amazing.

“We’ve got some really talented kids who put their all into their artwork and have been working on their entries for months,” Marketing and Programs Director Copper Alexander shared. “We’re really excited to show those off.”

Alexander said the art pieces feature landscapes, plants, people, or animals, though there are some “odd ones out.”

The artists hope to inspire you as much as they’ve inspired each other.

“It makes me really want to push to try something new or to get my details better,” artist Maya Heatley,15, said.

For some, it only took a moment to figure out what they wanted to create, but the process works differently for others. Ian Heatly shared that it took him several days to figure out what to draw, and Faith Hague, 15, said adding texture to a canvas makes it easier to work on.

No matter the message or style of the artist, mastering patience is vital. Garrett Munson, 16, explained how he had to pay close attention to specific details about the moon to finish his artwork.

Alexander said she is happy to see the artists’ skills progress yearly.

”Just a couple of the artists have entered year after year,” she said. “It has been so fun to see them grow as an artist, change their skill set, and change the mediums they use.“

There will be an award presentation on the final day where artists can win various cash prizes, including the big prize of $150.

