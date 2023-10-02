WCSO and WFPD to hold National Night Out events

Email City Guide
WFPD and WCSO to hold National Night Out events(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Falls Police Department are both hosting National Night Out events on Tuesday evening.

WCSO will be at the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department. from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

A number of area departments will be taking part including AMR, area fire departments and the Texas Department of Public Safety will have a helicopter there.

The WFPD’s event will also be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kiwanis Park on Southwest Parkway.

Both events encourage the community to come dressed for trunk or treat and live music.

