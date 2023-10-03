Burkburnett anticipates community mural project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A community mural created by students at Burkburnett High School will be painted by community members for Friendship Festival.

This will give residents the chance to help bring this mural to life on October 7.

You don’t have to be the next Picasso or Leonardo da Vinci to make your mark on this mural.

Organizers share having the community help makes its a lot more personal, and they are hoping for a big turn out.

”To take a part in just knowing this is a piece of who they are and we’re just expressing it in a very artistic way. Showing that our entire community plays a role in art.” Chamber of Commerce Kristina Pindell said.

It may look empty now, but this weekend Friendship Park will be flooded with event goers contributing to creativity.

”Anyone in the community is going to be able to come out and paint a little section of this artwork, and they’ll be able to see it later on as part of what they’ve contributed to our community.” Pindell explained.

Five artists from Burkburnett High School had the chance to create a mural that will be painted during the Annual Friendship Festival.

”Its awesome to see students take some ownership of something that’s going to happen in the community and know ‘Hey I was apart of that opportunity.’ " Assistant Principal for BHS Brittany Andrajack explained.

”We wanted to show them early on, the arts can be a profession not just a hobby. One students design was selected so were so excited to bring that to life through community participation.” Wichita Falls Alliance of Art and Culture Director Ann Arnold-Ogden shared.

As you channel in your inner Picasso, you may get a sense of nostalgia.

”The really fun part is this is going to be the reminder of our past. We’re going to be having the ability to paint by numbers just like when we were kids. We’re going to get a little cup of paint for a dollar and you can paint a space of the mural.” Pindell explained.

”They’re not going to be able to see what it looks like just yet. The Chamber’s got a very special surprise for the community. We’re adding just one more piece to this puzzle.” Arnold-Ogden said.

Pindell believes each stroke on the mural shared the story of the city.

”I think we always hear people say what’s happening in Burkburnett, what can I do and what’s available for me to have fun. Doing this project is going to be a part of having a great time, See the revitalization of the area starting, and you can know that you had a part in it.” Pindell said.

This part of the festival get underway is at 10 a.m. at Friendship park.

Organizers are asking the community to take advantage of meeting new neighbors, and being a part a beautifying the community.

The big reveal of the mural will be held sometime in November.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.