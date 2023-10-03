City Council donates land to Home for Freedom

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Home for Freedom is a local non-profit with the goal of helping homeless veterans.

Wichita Falls City Council approved a motion to donate two plots of vacant land to Home for Freedom that they can use to build affordable homes on.

On the land at the corner of Pearl Ave. and Clark St. they plan to build three to four small homes that would be rented out to veterans.

“Homeless vets, I think there’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 80, maybe close to 100 vets in this town that are actually homeless. And that, as a Vietnam veteran, that concerns me immensely and just eats at me,” member of the Home for Freedom board, Kenny Reynolds said.

Home for Freedom has spent some time getting the donation of the properties, they needed approval from the City, County, and WFISD.

They received the approval from the County Commissioners in late Aug. and WFISD in the middle of Sept., and now the City has given them the full rights to the land.

“Because we want to try to put as many homeless vets in homes as we can over whatever period of time we have left here,” Reynolds said.

Steve Sparks, the director of Faith Mission said veteran centered organizations, like Catholic Charities, Disabled American Veterans and Texas Fallen Outdoors can help with referring veterans to helpful resources.

Reynolds said he’s excited to start building the homes and hopes they can build more once this project is done.

“I’m excited, we’ve been waiting for this. We’re just, we need somewhere to start. We hope to build a complete village at some point in time, but starting out with three or four for some homeless vets is really an exciting thought,” Reynolds said.

You can always find a way to help out Home for Freedom by going to their website here.

