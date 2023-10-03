Downtown WF discuss the “Better Together” mural

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeanette Charos with Downtown Wichita Falls Development joined us in the studio to discuss the “Better Together” mural.

The mural features various animals working together to hang the moon and has been selected as a finalist for a Texas Downtown Associated award for Best Public Improvement for a town with a population greater than 50,000 residents.

The “Better Together” mural is located on an empty parking garage in downtown Wichita Falls and was commissioned following the COVID-19 pandemic as a testament to Wichita Falls’ long-standing tradition of coming together during difficult times. The mural included cooperation from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, the City of Wichita Falls, the National Endowment for the Arts, MSU Texas, and the Type B Sales Tax Corporation.

Voting ends on Friday, October 6. You can vote for your favorite artworks on Facebook by clicking “like” or “love” underneath the pinned photos of the art they think should win.

