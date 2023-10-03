Email City Guide
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

Severe storms with heavy rainfall will develop Wednesday afternoon.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Severe weather with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and some hail will develop between 1 and 7pm Wednesday. The heavy rainfall could also result in some flooding even though the ground is very dry. Storminess will linger into Wednesday night, before tapering off Thursday morning. It will turn a lot cooler behind the front with highs on Thursday in the 70s. Another front arrives Friday afternoon and evening with even cooler weather by Saturday!


