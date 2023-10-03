First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Severe weather with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and some hail will develop between 1 and 7pm Wednesday. The heavy rainfall could also result in some flooding even though the ground is very dry. Storminess will linger into Wednesday night, before tapering off Thursday morning. It will turn a lot cooler behind the front with highs on Thursday in the 70s. Another front arrives Friday afternoon and evening with even cooler weather by Saturday!

