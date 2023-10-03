Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Free digital classes help senior citizens brush up on skills

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Next week, senior citizens can brush up on their skills by taking digital classes for the next five weeks.

The All Hands Cultural Community Center is offering classes to those 50 years old and up.

J.W. Harris, vice president of the All Hands Cultural Community Center, said the class also allows students to work on their social skills.

One former student explained why the classes have given her a sense of freedom.

“We have a lot to offer being older, and the younger generation has technology to offer. So, if we can partner with them we have a new unity going on,” Brenda Jarrett said.

“Anything that I want to know, I can look it up and find out what’s going on in the world. And I would advise it to all seniors to keep themselves abreast of what’s happening in the world,” said Ginger Martin, student/teacher, Senior Planet Digital Class.

Digital Classes start on Monday, October 9th. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Vernon College to hold 2nd Annual Golf Scramble
.
Comanche Nation Casino host meet and greet with cast from “Reservation Dogs”
FRIENDSHIP PARK
Burkburnett anticipates community mural project
WF City Coucil discuss sanitation truck purchases, sewage rate correction