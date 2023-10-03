Free digital classes help senior citizens brush up on skills

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Next week, senior citizens can brush up on their skills by taking digital classes for the next five weeks.

The All Hands Cultural Community Center is offering classes to those 50 years old and up.

J.W. Harris, vice president of the All Hands Cultural Community Center, said the class also allows students to work on their social skills.

One former student explained why the classes have given her a sense of freedom.

“We have a lot to offer being older, and the younger generation has technology to offer. So, if we can partner with them we have a new unity going on,” Brenda Jarrett said.

“Anything that I want to know, I can look it up and find out what’s going on in the world. And I would advise it to all seniors to keep themselves abreast of what’s happening in the world,” said Ginger Martin, student/teacher, Senior Planet Digital Class.

Digital Classes start on Monday, October 9th. For more information, click here.

