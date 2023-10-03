George Lopez and Leanne Morgan set to perform in Wichita Falls

Email City Guide
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian George Lopez and Comedian Leanne Morgan are set to perform at the MPEC in Wichita Falls.

George Lopez will be appearing in Wichita Falls on December 9, at the Kay Yeager Coliseum at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for his shows go on sale Friday, October 6.

Comedian Leanne Morgan will be at the MPEC next year on February 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6.

Tickets for both comedians can be bought at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office and online at wfmpec.com

