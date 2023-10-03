League of Women Voters offers guide for Texas consitutional amendments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters of Texas has released a voting guide detailing the 14 proposed Texas constitutional amendments in clear language, along with arguments for and against each.

The proposition’s subjects range from local to regional to statewide issues, covering parks, internet, teachers’ pensions, property taxes, and other matters of critical importance to Texans.

For these resources to reach as many voters as possible, LWV Texas is providing the Guide and its information in various formats:

On the League’s website, the web-friendly PDF version of the guide is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

The League’s interactive website presents the Guide in English and Spanish. At VOTE411, voters can also obtain information about local races and ballot measures if there is a League in their community.

The League also produced “explainer videos” for voters who prefer to get information in a different format. These can be found on the LWV Texas YouTube account and online.

Printed copies of the LWV Texas Voters Guide have been distributed across the state to public and college libraries, voting advocates, and food banks.

The League of Women Voters of Texas will also cover the Special Election for Texas House District 2 at VOTE411.org so that voters in that district can learn more about the candidates for that race.

Vice president of voter education Dorothy Marchland said the League embraces its mission of empowering voters and defending democracy by giving Texans the knowledge they need to vote confidently.

