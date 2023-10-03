Email City Guide
MSU Theatre begins season with “Hope and Gravity”

Jacelyn Lassiter sits down with two MSU theatre students to discuss their roles in the theatre's upcoming season premiere, featuring "Hope and Gravity."
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Luke Craddock and Brayden Young with the MSU Theater joined us in the studio to talk to us about their upcoming production of “Hope and Gravity” by Michael Hollinger.

The show will begin showing on October 5 and will be shown until October 8 at the Fain Fine Arts Theatre, located on the Midwestern State University campus.

This performance is the first show of the MSU Texas Theatre season.

Craddock said this show will focus on connections and the relationships in a community.

Tickets are $10 and can be found here. MSU students and staff can get into the shows for free.

