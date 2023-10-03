MSU Theatre begins season with “Hope and Gravity”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Luke Craddock and Brayden Young with the MSU Theater joined us in the studio to talk to us about their upcoming production of “Hope and Gravity” by Michael Hollinger.

The show will begin showing on October 5 and will be shown until October 8 at the Fain Fine Arts Theatre, located on the Midwestern State University campus.

This performance is the first show of the MSU Texas Theatre season.

Craddock said this show will focus on connections and the relationships in a community.

Tickets are $10 and can be found here. MSU students and staff can get into the shows for free.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.