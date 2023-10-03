Potential for isolated storms in the afternoon hours 10/3 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be another nice and warmer day. We will see temperatures soar into the low 90s today as the high. We will see similar temperatures to yesterday as we will see a high of 92. We will see calm winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 69 degrees. We will have mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm throughout the entire day. Overall, temperatures will be nice and pleasant for your Tuesday.

Heading into Wednesday temperatures will remain in the low 90s. We will see an afternoon high of 90 degrees with an overnight low of 63 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the south at 10-20 mph. There will be a chance of severe weather through the afternoon hours with the main threats being high winds and large hail.

Thursday will be a cooler day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 79 degrees with an overnight low of 57 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph.

For Friday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will become even cooler. We will see a high of a nice 77 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Gusty Winds will be blowing from the north at 20 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Saturday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 78 with winds blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 50 degrees.

Sunday, we will remain cooler in the low 80s. We will see a high of 82 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 53 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 83 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 55 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

