Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF City Coucil discuss sanitation truck purchases, sewage rate correction

By Spencer R. Smith and Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During the city council meeting held on October 3, city leaders approved the spending of around two million dollars on some sanitation trucks.

All five of the trucks are set to replace some older trucks, with this being something the city does annually.

This is a budgeted expense and was not a surprise or emergency expenditure.

Also at the city council, city leaders corrected a mistake made last month regarding sewer service and water rates.

The rates were calculated higher than they were supposed to be, this would have caused people to be charged extra.

However, the city caught the mistake and corrected it.

The new rates did not go into effect, so no one was overcharged for their water.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

“I’m excited, we’ve been waiting for this. We’re just, we need somewhere to start."
City Council donates land to Home for Freedom
George Lopez and Leanne Morgan set to perform in Wichita Falls
The "Better Together" mural in downtown Wichita Falls is a finalist for a awards sponsored by...
Downtown WF discuss the “Better Together” mural
MSU Theatre begins season with “Hope and Gravity”