WFISD hosts 45th annual marching festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD held their 45th Annual Marching Festival Monday, October, 2 at Memorial Stadium so bands could practice for competition later in October.

There were 14 local area schools that attended the marching festival to play music from their selection and show their field show.

“About 45 years ago, 46 actually due to covid, Rich Alfnado was our fine arts director and decided to start this festival for local bands,” WFISD Fine Arts Director, Kelly Strenski said.

“He did this so bands could come to practice their marching shows and get some comments from judges to help them get better,” Strenski said.

The marching festival simulates what the University Interscholastic League Competition will look like in a few weeks for these schools.

Of the schools that participated, each band gets 15 minutes to showcase their performance and get graded by judges on several aspects of marching.

“They will send us three judges from around the state of Texas who will listen to the bands. They will then grade their movement, visuals, and sounds and then give them a rating of 1, which is superior to 5, which is the least they can get” Strenski said.

Each school’s goal is to receive one so that they can advance to the state portion of the U.I.L competition.

“Got the chance to actually perform in front of a quiet crowd whereas football crowds are a little rowdier” Wichita Falls High School Band Director, Justin Lewis said.

“It’s a little more nerve-racking when the audience is listening to you as opposed to making noise so that’s kind of the most important thing and our judges will give us some good comments that we can work on for the next two weeks,” Lewis said.

The area U.I.L competition will take place on October 14 at Memorial Stadium.

