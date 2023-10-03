Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls free outdoor concert series continues

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and Parks and Recreation Department’s free outdoor concert series continues with King George, a George Strait tribute band, performing on Tuesday evening.

The concert will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Bud Daniel Park at 900 Ohio Ave. Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

The event is free to the public.

The next outdoor concert will be on Tuesday, October 10.

For questions, please contact the Recreation Division at 940-761-7490.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

George Lopez and Leanne Morgan set to perform in Wichita Falls
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Fall and Halloween events in the Texoma area
.
Hirschi Huskies all 80s reunion deadline approaching
Hometown Pride Tour: Boomtown Blowout Bike Ride
Hometown Pride Tour: Boomtown Blowout Bike Ride