Comanche Nation Casino host meet and greet with cast from “Reservation Dogs”

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Residents in Lawton, Oklahoma got the chance to meet actors at the 30th annual Comanche Nation Fair.

The meet and greet included actors from the “Reservation Dogs” TV series as well as USA track and field athlete, Janee’ Kassanavoid.

The meet and greet event took place on Friday, September 28.

The event was part of the annual Comanche Nation Fair and included a music festival, bull riding, and lots of food.

The remainder of the Comanche Nation Fair took place the weekend of September 29 and October 1 at the Comanche Nation Complex.

More information about the event can be found here.

