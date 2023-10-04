Severe Storms are expected beginning in the afternoon hours through Thursday morning. 10/4 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be a First Alert Weather Day. We are expected to have severe storms heading into early parts of the afternoon, all the way through Thursday morning. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds and a possibility for some hail. We will receive good amounts of rain, so a flash flood couldn’t be ruled out. We will see temperatures soar into the upper 80s today as the high. We will see a high of 89 degrees. We will also see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Heading into Thursday temperatures will remain in the upper 70s after that cold front made its way through. We will see an afternoon high of 78 degrees with an overnight low of 55 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the northwest at 10-15 mph. There will be a chance for an isolated shower or too early on in the morning.

Friday will be a cooler day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 81 degrees with an overnight low of 47 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the northeast at 15-20 mph.

For Saturday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will become even cooler. We will see a high of a nice 74 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will see overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Gusty Winds will be blowing from the north at 20 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Sunday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 83 with winds blowing from the northeast at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 55 degrees.

Monday, we will remain cooler in the low 80s. We will see a high of 83 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 57 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 85 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 58 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

