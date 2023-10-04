Email City Guide
Spotlight award presented to WFISD elementary teacher

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, we are celebrating this month’s Teacher Spotlight Award winner.

Ben Franklin Elementaty teacher, Rachel Perry received the award this afternoon.

Perry has been a teacher for six years and said her main goal is to make her students feel loved and safe in her classroom.

“I was so excited to receive that award. It was the teacher award and it was just a complete surprise! I felt like my face was going all red, I am so proud to be a Franklin Lion,” Perry said.

Congratulations to Rachel Perry on being named this month’s winner.

The Teacher Spotlight Award is sponsored by First Bank and us here at News Channel 6.

The award recognizes a teacher who goes above and beyond in the classroom.

