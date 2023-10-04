Vernon College to hold 2nd Annual Golf Scramble

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College is hosting its 2nd annual golf scramble this upcoming weekend.

Funds from the Annual Golf Tournament will support the ongoing sustainability of the Chaparral Emergency Aid Program to assist current and future Vernon College students with unexpected emergencies.

73% of VC students receive and depend on financial aid, of those, 38% have an Expected Family Contribution of 0. Additionally, 65% of our students are working at least one part-time job to earn the funds necessary for living and educational expenses.

