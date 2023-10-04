WFISD approves new athletic facilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD two new high schools will also include new athletic facilities. The project was approved by voters in May 2021.

The district believed these additions to the schools were important for everyone.

“Being able to have all the things that everybody else in your competition has,” said Grant Freeman, athletic director for Wichita Falls High School.

Over two years ago, 67% of voters approved the Proposition B Bond of $13.5 million for athletic practice facilities. Officials with the district believe this move will be impactful for students.

“Allow kids to be able to complete and practice in the facilities that they’re going to compete in as far as baseball, softball, tennis, and even your sub-varsity. I think that’s such a big thing. We’re building these great awesome new schools and to make sure that the athletic facilities are always up to par with that,” said Freeman.

The schools will have competition-level facilities for baseball, football, and soccer.

“All of the support facilities that you need to have completion grade. We have concession stands restrooms, and visiting teams’ locker rooms,” said Scot Hafely, executive director of operations for WFISD.

Hafely and Freeman said the new facilities will save them time and money.

“We can have two or three games at Hoskins Field in one night, and the last game may not start until 8 o’clock, and we won’t face that challenge when we play at our new high schools,” said Hafley.

“So our kids aren’t in 110-degree temperatures, and we can wait until it cools down or we can start it in the morning when it might not be light yet. We’re able to complete tennis matches and stuff and baseball games instead of getting shut off by the light and not being able to finish those nights,” said Freeman.

