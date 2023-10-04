Email City Guide
Wichita Falls child missing out of New Orleans, La.

Dr. Kenner has not seen his son since June, but NOPD does not believe Jrue to be in imminent danger.(Dr. Jamaan Kenner)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A three-year-old boy from Wichita Falls has been reported missing out of New Orleans, La., by his father, Dr. Jamaan Kenner, a local obstetrician and gynecologist.

The boy, Jrue Kenner, was last seen with his mother, identified as Jaime Johnston, on June 1, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m. at her residence in the 7600 block of Martin Drive in New Orleans.

Jrue was scheduled to be returned to his father, who has legal custody of him, on June 1, but Dr. Kenner has been unable to contact the boy’s mother or his maternal grandparents since June. NOPD does not believe Jrue to be in imminent danger.

Dr. Kenner told us he has had primary custody of Jrue since August 2021. He and Johnston had a hearing at the end of April 2023 that confirmed his primary legal guardianship. Dr. Kenner and Johnston discussed allowing Jrue to visit his mother over the summer in May. In the meantime, she had a visitation schedule as the non-custodial parent.

Dr. Kenner said Johnston picked up Jrue from school in Wichita Falls on Friday, May 19, 2023, for a weekend visitation and never brought him back. According to Wichita County court documents, Johnston has been charged with interfering with a child custody agreement, a state jail felony.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Jrue Kenner or Jamie Johnston is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

