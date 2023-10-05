Community of Burkburnett thrilled for Boomtown Blowout

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett’s Boomtown Blowout will kick off on October 7.

Organizers for the 3rd annual ride shared that this gives financial support to young people who hope to own their own business one day.

The bike ride for a great cause raises money for scholarships, at the first flush of morning hundreds of bikers will rush through the city on their course of choice.

”Another opportunity for cyclists to join a great ride.” President of Fallstown Ron Hammons shared.

The streets of Burkburnett will soon be rushing with cyclists with different skill levels.

”What we’re really super thankful for is that people get to see a piece of Burkburnett even if it just for one day. Like we have as our city motto, ‘You’re Home Now’, this is a place where you coming into our home, and we want to invite you and welcome you into our home.” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristina Pindell shared.

”These large corporations they come in and end up pushing the small people out, and so anytime you can support local and help grow local that to me is a great thing.” Hammons said.

Hammons has been biking for nearly 30 years, he said Boomtown Blowout courses are built to suit any level of experience.

”An enjoyable ride with their kids to do the five-mile fun ride or somebody that’s more competitive, and they still want to go support a local ride but get their distance training in, you’ve got the 50 miles.” Hammons explained.

He says being in the race is a delight, but supporting others is rewarding.

”My intent is to ride the 25 miler because I’d like to be there for the beginning when everybody leaves, but be finished when the 50 milers come in so we can be there to cheer them on.” Hammons shared.

The city deemed October 6 to October 8 as Bike Safety Weekend, just in time for the ride.

”We’re extremely excited about that proclamation it means a whole lot to us.” Pindell said.

”It creates the whole safety atmosphere for the whole weekend, and not just the whole weekend but ongoing.” Hammons voiced.

The ride will get underway at 8 a.m. sharp, safety is a priority, so having a helmet is mandatory.

The ride will wrap up just in time for the Friendship Festival to begin at 10 a.m.

Organizers said the entire weekend is the perfect time to meet some new friends in the community.

