Edondre Smith charged in Sept. 10 shooting

Smith has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, cone count of harassment, and one count of criminal mischief.(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested Edondre Smith on Sept. 11, 2023, after an hour-long standoff with police in which he barricaded himself into an apartment at the Highpoint Village apartment complex.

Smith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of harassment, one count of assault that caused serious bodily injury, and one count of criminal mischief causing damage between $2,500 and $30,000. His offenses range from January 2019 to September 2023.

His most recent charges are related to a Sept. 10, 2023, shooting involving Robert “Bubba” McDaniel, his 17-year-old son, and another teen in the car.

According to the arrest warrant issued on Oct. 2, Smith and the victims communicated via Facebook to meet for a street fight. After Smith shared his location, the victims drove to meet him, where he reportedly began waving a handgun around.

The warrant reports that Smith shot at the victims’ car, striking the driver in the left arm. While processing evidence, WFPD found two bullet holes in the front driver’s side door and one in the rear driver’s side door. Officers also found three gunshot casings in front of a residence on E. Wichita, which is the area the 911 call came from.

Police also obtained cell phone footage from one of the passengers in the victims’ car, which shows a person matching Smith’s description walking toward the vehicle, pointing a gun toward the victims, and firing multiple rounds.

According to court documents, the Wichita County Public Defender’s Office has filed a motion to withdraw Smith’s court-appointed counsel due to a confidential conflict of interest. Instead of being represented by Gant Grimes, Smith will be represented by Scott Stillson.

