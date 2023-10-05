Falls Fusion Art Show coming to Legends Roadhouse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, October 7 the first Fall Fusion Art Show will be at Legends Roadhouse.

The show will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will have a mix of visual art and live music.

The event will be free to those interested, with admission being for those 21 years and up.

“It kind of feels like the first day of school. I know there is something coming up, I don’t know how it’s going to unfold until I am in there, but I love being able to make the art that I make. I love being able to interact with my community, so bring them both together at the same time. It’s going to be a beautiful time,” Art Curator Robert Comello said.

The Falls Fusion Art Show is being held to spark the light of a creative movement in Wichita Falls.

