Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Falls Fusion Art Show coming to Legends Roadhouse

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, October 7 the first Fall Fusion Art Show will be at Legends Roadhouse.

The show will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will have a mix of visual art and live music.

The event will be free to those interested, with admission being for those 21 years and up.

“It kind of feels like the first day of school. I know there is something coming up, I don’t know how it’s going to unfold until I am in there, but I love being able to make the art that I make. I love being able to interact with my community, so bring them both together at the same time. It’s going to be a beautiful time,” Art Curator Robert Comello said.

The Falls Fusion Art Show is being held to spark the light of a creative movement in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The family of Andres Diaz has not been the same since his passing on July 15, 2022. A week...
Speaking to the family of Andres Diaz Day 1
Texas A&M offers restoration services
Farmers react to Texas A&M offering restoration services
boomtown blowout
Community of Burkburnett thrilled for Boomtown Blowout
Wichita Falls
WFISD approves new athletic facilities