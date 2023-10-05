Farmers react to Texas A&M offering restoration services

ONLEY, Texas (KAUZ) - Chuck Calvin, that’s the name of the man who owns this land and has used it for his cattle company since 1981.

He breeds and raises calves to supply beef to companies in the nation.

On August 10 things became a lot more difficult. That’s when wildfire Campbell started and took off for a few days right on his property.

“We actually saw it practically start. The fire. So from then, I jumped up and I left from that time I was out amongst leading fire trucks. You know when it’s dark and there’s fire and lightning and people are unfamiliar with how to get from one point to the other so I was out there amongst all of that,” Calvin said.

Calvin said while none of his cattle died or were injured his land did suffer a lot of damage after the measures fire agencies took to put it out.

Angel Portillo with Texas A&M Forest Service said the main goal during a wildfire is to put it out and in the moment, decisions need to be made.

“We’re not really worried about the type of quality of how the road looks we want to create access for the fire departments. So we try to clean as much as we can try to make it leveled so fire trucks can get in and get closer to the fire,” Portillo said.

Calvin explains after the fire was contained his company became very difficult to operate due to the damage to his land not only that the fire caused but the machinery that had to pass through his property

“We hadn’t had much rain so the grass doesn’t have many nutrients in it anyways right now so we were already in a bind or in a poor situation whats happening now is I’m having to spend more money feeding more often,” Calvin said.

What the forest service has been working on now is restoring the fireguards they created Calvin said it is important this is being done right now because since it’s just bare dirt and it would cause erosion.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.