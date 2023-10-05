First Step hosts tea party in memoriam of domestic abuse victims

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mackenzie Splawn with First Step of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to talk about their upcoming tea party held in honor of domestic abuse victims.

The tea party will be held at 8th Street Coffee House on Saturday, October 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature live music and a slideshow honoring domestic abuse victims from 2022.

Splawn said a total of 216 domestic abuse victims were accounted for last year.

She said First Step hopes this event spreads awareness of domestic abuse.

Splawn shares that two of the victims were from Wichita Falls, encouraging them to hold this event.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for those 12 years old and younger.

Registration and information on the tea party can be found here: firststep.org/events

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.