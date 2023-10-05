Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

First Step hosts tea party in memoriam of domestic abuse victims

Jacelyn Lassiter and Mackenzie Splawn provide details about a tea party hosted by First Step.
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mackenzie Splawn with First Step of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to talk about their upcoming tea party held in honor of domestic abuse victims.

The tea party will be held at 8th Street Coffee House on Saturday, October 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature live music and a slideshow honoring domestic abuse victims from 2022.

Splawn said a total of 216 domestic abuse victims were accounted for last year.

She said First Step hopes this event spreads awareness of domestic abuse.

Splawn shares that two of the victims were from Wichita Falls, encouraging them to hold this event.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for those 12 years old and younger.

Registration and information on the tea party can be found here: firststep.org/events

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The Kell House, 2021
Kell House Heritage Center to host Mad Hatter tea party to celebrate Victorian traditions
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Fall and Halloween events in the Texoma area
Texoma Gives hold celebration following 2023 fundraiser
Texoma Gives hold celebration following 2023 fundraiser
Burkburnett
Hometown Pride Tour: Boomtown Blowout Bike Ride