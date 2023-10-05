Kell House Heritage Center to host Mad Hatter tea party to celebrate Victorian traditions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kell House Heritage Center is hosting a tea party inspired by Lewis Carrol’s Alice in Wonderland to teach the community about Victorian-era tea customs and entertainment.

The event has two free showings on Oct. 7 at the Kell House Gardens at either 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. However, seating is limited, and reservations are required.

In addition to Victorian tea customs, the event will include an interactive recreation of the tea party scene from Alice in Wonderland and Victorian-era lawn games, such as croquet.

Contact the Kell House with your reservation or questions at 940-723-2712 or via email.

Jacelyn Lassiter sits down with the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter to discuss a tea party the Kell House Gardens is hosting to celebrate the Victorian era.

