Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas to hold 13th season of music series

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jon Nakamatsu, a pianist and member of The Nakamatsu Trio, is coming to Wichita Falls for Midwestern Universities 13th Akin Music Series.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of music it communicates something to people,” said Jon Nakamatsu, member of The Nakamatsu Trio.

Nakamatsu said people find joy by listening to music.

“It’s a way of sharing something that in this case is non-verbal. There are no words, and there are no lyrics. It’s kind of direct, visual, emotional communication, and I hope people just find what we find. It’s the joy in making music together,” said Nakamatsu.

The Akin Music Series is something Jennifer Amox, of the Music Department at MSU believes is one of a kind.

“Learning those non-verbal cues and how to take the spotlight when needed, but also how to play a supportive role. I think it’s not only important for our students as musicians but just human beings in the community learning how to communicate in those different ways,” said Jennifer Amox, Chair of the Music Department of MSU Texas.

“Chamber music you’re really just part of an ensemble that has to kind of play off each other, and so sometimes this person the line and everyone is the, and sometimes this person takes it, and it’s like you’re throwing a potato around,” said Nakamatsu.

“It’s almost like watching a conversation, and the music is written that way so every member of the ensemble is treated equally like sometimes there are the ones who lead the conversation and sometimes but sometimes they’re responding to someone else leading that conversation,” said Amox.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season. / Source: KAUZ
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 7
Art walk
Final Day of the After Hour Art Walk 2023
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Fall and Halloween events in the Texoma area
.
US Marshals request assistance locating fugitive