MSU Texas to hold 13th season of music series

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jon Nakamatsu, a pianist and member of The Nakamatsu Trio, is coming to Wichita Falls for Midwestern Universities 13th Akin Music Series.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of music it communicates something to people,” said Jon Nakamatsu, member of The Nakamatsu Trio.

Nakamatsu said people find joy by listening to music.

“It’s a way of sharing something that in this case is non-verbal. There are no words, and there are no lyrics. It’s kind of direct, visual, emotional communication, and I hope people just find what we find. It’s the joy in making music together,” said Nakamatsu.

The Akin Music Series is something Jennifer Amox, of the Music Department at MSU believes is one of a kind.

“Learning those non-verbal cues and how to take the spotlight when needed, but also how to play a supportive role. I think it’s not only important for our students as musicians but just human beings in the community learning how to communicate in those different ways,” said Jennifer Amox, Chair of the Music Department of MSU Texas.

“Chamber music you’re really just part of an ensemble that has to kind of play off each other, and so sometimes this person the line and everyone is the, and sometimes this person takes it, and it’s like you’re throwing a potato around,” said Nakamatsu.

“It’s almost like watching a conversation, and the music is written that way so every member of the ensemble is treated equally like sometimes there are the ones who lead the conversation and sometimes but sometimes they’re responding to someone else leading that conversation,” said Amox.

