Seasonable Weather Tomorrow, Chilly on Saturday

Highs on Friday around 80, while highs on Saturday struggle to hit 70
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fall has finally arrived! Yesterday’s cold front provided us with not only good, widespread rain, but also left us with some wonderful fall-like conditions! Temperatures across Texoma are topping out in the low 80s which is right around the average mark for this time of the year. The only downside to today is that the widespread rain from yesterday left us with some slightly humid conditions as evaporation takes place. Tomorrow will be very similar to todays forecast as temperatures will once again top out in the low 80s with overnight lows in the highs 40s. The big story going into the weekend will be Saturday and its temperatures. A strong cold front coming out of Canada will be working across Texoma overnight Friday. High temperatures on Saturday look to not even hit 70 degrees as the strong cold front sweeps across. Sadly, the cold front will only leave its mark on Saturday as temperatures look to return to the mid 80s starting Sunday when winds come out of the southwest. No rain chances look likely during the week. However, another blast of Fall weather looks likely heading into next weekend.

