Speaking to the family of Andres Diaz Day 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The family of Andres Diaz has not been the same since his passing on July 15, 2022. A week after the trial, the family is sharing their heartbreak.

Diaz was only 21 when he died of a fentanyl overdose.

Jacinto Jimenez was sentenced in September for the felony murder of Andres Diaz after he sold two Percocet pills containing fentanyl to Leigha Smith. Smith then shared one of those pills with Diaz, leading to his death.

“That was my baby and I would never want anybody to go through what I have been going through,” Andres Diaz’s Mom, Nasaria Nunez said.

Jimenez was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

“It’s hard and I would never wish this on anybody, not even Jacinto’s family or his mom. Like I said in court, she gets to go see him, they can see him now I don’t get to see Andres anymore” Nunez said.

During the trial of Jacinto Jimenez, the past of Andres was highlighted by the defense team.

Diaz had previous encounters with law enforcement and had recently just come home from a halfway house, but his family says he was starting to get on the right track.

Diaz was working with his father for a roofing company at the time of his death.

“At first he was going downhill but, he started to come up,” Andres Diaz’s Sister, Rosa Maria Nunez said.

“He knew that when he got help and got his G.E.D and all that, he was like I need to do right for myself. I need to stop hanging around people who are trying to push me down and I need to be up for my family” Nunez said.

Rosa was five months pregnant at the time of her brother’s murder.

Longtime friend, Aaron Esquibel Jr says he couldn’t believe it when he first heard of Diaz’s death.

“All I heard on the phone is he’s gone and I was like who and she was like Andres and I was like you lying,” Esquibel Jr said.

“But I could tell she was serious because once she started crying it just hurt, I could feel that he was gone,” Esquibel Jr said.

Jacinto Jimenez and Andres Diaz’s family were all friends prior to the tragedy that has changed all there lives forever.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.