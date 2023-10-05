Texoma Gives hold celebration following 2023 fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, a celebration was held for the 2023 Texoma Gives campaign.

The celebration honored those who helped make the event possible.

Donors from across Texoma helped raise $1,692,230 dollars for area nonprofits.

“It was a great thing for me personally to be a part of this a great honor, that I got to chair this committee this year and got a lot more involved in it. It’s really just an amazing event it goes much deeper than the money that is raised. It’s just such an important thing for our community and for all the organizations that participate so it’s been an honor to participate,” Micheal Stanford the Chairman of Texoma Gives said.

Around 5,575 people donated to this year’s campaign.

There were over 230 non-profits participating in this year’s Texoma Gives campaign and each had an average of eight new donors per organization.

Texoma Gives said it was all made possible thanks to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.

