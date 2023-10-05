US Marshals request assistance locating fugitive

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KAUZ) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) requests assistance locating 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins.

Jenkins has a tattoo on his left arm and sometimes uses the aliases “K3″ and “All Profit.”

Jenkins is wanted in Garvin County, Okla., for homicide and is an alleged gang member. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for actionable intelligence leading to the location and apprehension of Jenkins.

People with information can call Oklahoma City Police Department Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online. People can also submit tips to the Franklin-Southampton Crime Solvers at (757) 516-7100 or through the P3 Tips website.

