Wichita County District Clerk activates software for jury summons

The Wichita County Courthouse
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County District Clerk’s Office announced the activation of its new jury software, Enterprise Jury Manager, and is excited to let the community know about all of the new features this product offers to improve the overall juror experience.

The new jury summons are already hitting mailboxes and look different than the previous ones. The latest summons appears sleek and has simple instructions directing prospective jurors to go online to fill out the juror questionnaire to pre-qualify before the appearance date. A potential juror can visit our county website or scan the QR code from their smartphone to get started.

The questionnaire automatically triggers an exemption or disqualification request for the clerk’s office to review according to the potential juror’s answers.

After completing the questionnaire, potential jurors can defer their service to a later date, request an exemption, check previously submitted requests’ statuses, or get directions to the reporting location.

Jurors can opt-in to receive updates and notifications about their service, saving time for potential jurors if the service has been terminated and their participation is no longer needed. They also won’t have to worry about checking a website or calling a phone number.

The portal also offers potential jurors a place to donate their juror compensation to one of our approved charities if they wish to do so.

If, for any reason, a potential juror does not have the means to complete the questionnaire online before appearing for jury duty, county clerk staff will be ready to help them complete the process once they arrive at the reporting location.

